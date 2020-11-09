India Mobile Congress to be held from Dec 8-10

New Delhi: The government-supported telecom sector event India Mobile Congress (IMC) will be held through virtual mode between December 8-10.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Director General Lt Gen SP Kochhar, while announcing the dates at a curtain raiser for IMC, said the event is likely to see huge participation.

Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said there was a question mark on if the event should be skipped in 2020, but along with challenges it offers huge opportunity.

He said the Department of Telecom (DoT) will extend all support to make IMC 2020 a success.

"We have to rise to the occasion. I am told that this (is the) largest technology event in South Asia. We should build upon it. DoT is funding at least 30 SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and start-ups to participate in this event," Prakash said.

COAI Chairman Ajai Puri said senior executives from across the world are expected to participate in IMC.

Kochhar said more than 15,000 participants are expected to attend the event.

Minister of State for Communication Sanjay Dhotre, in a video message, said the number of base stations have grown by 220 per cent in the last six years and mobile telephony has reached all corners of the country.

"Telecom sector has emerged as backbone of digital infrastructure. COVID-19 has brought many challenges, but the telecom sector has proved its mettle. We believe IMC 2020 will showcase technology driven initiatives," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via