India most targeted country by religiously-motivated hacktivists

India most targeted country by religiously-motivated hacktivists6 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST Leslie D'Monte
Security firms are now using machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze the massive amounts of data from multiple sources including network traffic, endpoints, and applications, to tackle this menace.
Spurred by the belief that India has hurt their religious sentiments, hacktivist groups have been intensifying their online attacks on the country in a bid to get even, according to security firms tracking these groups.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message