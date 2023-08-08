India most targeted country by religiously-motivated hacktivists

Security firms are now using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to analyze the massive amounts of data from multiple sources including network traffic, endpoints, and applications, to tackle this menace. But these very tools are being used by top hacktivist groups including Anonymous or Anon--a hacktivist group formed in 2008 that rose to prominence following their attacks on the Church of Scientology; LulzSec, founded in 2011 by some Anon members; Masters of Deception (MOD), established to mock Legion of Doom (LOD) in the 1990s; and Chaos Computer Club, founded in 1989, and one that focuses mainly on Germany’s information systems.