India most targeted country by religiously-motivated hacktivists

Spurred by the belief that India has hurt their religious sentiments, hacktivist groups have been intensifying their online attacks on the country in a bid to get even, according to security firms tracking these groups.
In May, security firm Radware pointed out that hacktivists claimed 480 distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks targeting Indian websites in just the first three months of this year, making it the most targeted country. On Monday, a new report by CloudSek Information Security corroborated the trend, adding that the hacktivists have been doing so not just in the recent past but for the last two years.
While hacktivists have both political and religious reasons to target countries like Israel, Poland, Australia, and Pakistan, according to CloudSek, they target India primarily for religious reasons. CloudSek tracked the communication channels of these hacktivists from 2021 to 2023 and discovered that countries such as India (30.31%), Israel (14.51%), and Sweden (2.67%) were prime targets of hacktivists based in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
Attacks on countries including Poland (5.14%), Ukraine (2.91%), Lithuania (2.97%), on the other hand, were primarily spurred by political factors with the attackers coming mainly from Middle Eastern and Russian groups, including Anonymous Sudan and the Russian hacktivist group NoName057, suspected to operate from Sudan and Russia, respectively.
Hacktivism as a trend began with groups launching cyber attacks to support social causes like the campaign called Worm Against Nuclear Killers (WANK) in 1989, and more recently, the farmers' struggle in India, and the Black Lives Matter movement. But these attacks are now also being used as a cover for religious and political ideologies and state-sponsored cyber attacks, blurring the lines between cyber warfare and digital dissent.
While political hacktivists target government institutions, political parties, or perceived oppressive organizations to promote their political agendas or ideologies, the religious ones target individuals, websites, or platforms deemed as a threat to their faith or engage in digital activism to promote their religious cause. Those seeking fame and popularity, typically carry out high-profile cyber attacks that garner media attention, according to security firms.
The Indian farmer’s protest in 2020, for instance, led to the emergence of hacktivist groups like Anonymous India and the Red Rabbit Team. On 10 June, 2022, a hacktivist group that calls itself 'DragonForce Malaysia' launched a series of reactionary cyberattacks christened OpsPatuk, against the government of India and numerous organizations across the country in response to the controversial remarks made by the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, condemning Prophet Muhammad.
The group, according to Radware Advisory, is a known pro-Palestinian hacktivist group located in Malaysia and works with several other hacker groups including T3 dimension Team, Reliks Crew, and AnonGhost. This April, the hactivist group returned for the third year in a row with operations targeting Israel with its OpsPetir campaign.