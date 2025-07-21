India needs proactive govt support in AI for national security, says report

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) India needs government incentives and substantial investments in artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen cybersecurity and border security, a report by Nexgen Exhibitions said on Monday.

The report, based on a survey of over 200 companies from 15 cities, highlighted that 86 per cent of respondents agree or strongly agree that India needs proactive government support in AI for national security.

As the nation grapples with the increasing challenges in electronic warfare and information warfare, AI emerges as a transformative tool for ensuring national sovereignty, the report noted.

Industry estimates suggest that over 2.3 million cybersecurity incidents were reported in India in 2024, along with a financial loss of ₹1,200 crore due to cyberattacks, the report noted. The country also ranks third globally in phishing attacks, after the US and Russia.

Around 14 per cent of respondents support public-private partnerships and incentives for AI innovation in defence.

They believe that PPPs (public private partnership) can bridge the AI divide in the sector, effectively ensuring ethical integration of the technology.

The report further highlighted that numerous policy gaps need to be addressed by the stakeholders and the government to effectively leverage AI in bolstering national security.

There is a notable absence of a national AI security framework specifically designed for defence applications, which is essential for establishing robust security measures, it pointed out.

Nexgen Exhibitions in a statement also said that Delhi will host the 10th International Police Expo 2025 from July 31 to August 1 which will focus on strengthening the country’s internal security and policing infrastructure.

Aadhar Bansal, Director, Nexgen Exhibitions said, "The International Police Expo 2025 will serve as one of the most influential platforms for showcasing innovative solutions in security and technology, underscoring the urgent need for proactive government support and collaboration in AI to enhance national security."