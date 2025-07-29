India now makes 44% of all smartphones shipped to US, thanks to Apple

Amid uncertainty over tariff negotiations with China, there has been a significant rise in ‘Made in India’ smartphones exported to the US.

According to a new report by Canalys, the share of US smartphone shipments assembled in China declined significantly from 61% in Q2 2024 to 25% in Q2 2025.

Meanwhile, the report also notes a sharp rise in India-made smartphone shipments to the US, registering a 240% year-on-year growth and now accounting for 44% of total shipments imported into the country, up from just 13% a year earlier.

Sanyam Chaurasia, Principal Analyst at Canalys, attributed the rise in Made-in-India smartphone exports largely to Apple’s accelerated supply chain shift to the country.

“India became the leading manufacturing hub for smartphones sold in the US for the very first time in Q2 2025, largely driven by Apple’s accelerated supply chain shift to India amid an uncertain trade landscape between the US and China,” Chaurasia said in a blog post.

“Apple has scaled up its production capacity in India over the last several years as part of its ‘China Plus One’ strategy and has opted to dedicate most of its export capacity in India to supply the US market so far in 2025. Apple has begun manufacturing and assembling Pro models of the iPhone 16 series in India but is still dependent on established manufacturing bases in China for the scaled supply needed for Pro models in the US,” he added.

Chaurasia further noted that Samsung and Motorola have also increased their share of US-targeted supply from India, although their moves are significantly slower and smaller in scale compared to Apple’s. Notably, Motorola still has its main manufacturing hub in China, while Samsung mostly relies on Vietnam for smartphone production.