India on the cusp of the age of super apps

Demand for food delivery has also slumped, hurting both Swiggy and Zomato. In June, the food delivery sector was at just 40% of its regular size, according to RedSeer. People have cut back on ordering food in favour of cooking meals at home. Restaurant and bar visits were completely halted till the end of May. Though some state governments began to allow restaurants to open last month, only 20-30% of all dine-in restaurants in India are operating, as per RedSeer estimates. Even these are now struggling to attract customers.