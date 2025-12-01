India orders mandatory govt cybersecurity app on new phones: What it means for users and manufacturers?

India’s telecoms ministry has instructed smartphone manufacturers to pre-install a government-run cybersecurity application on all new devices, according to a Reuters report. The move, which requires the Sanchar Saathi app to be embedded in handsets without the option for users to delete or disable it, is expected to trigger friction with Apple and draw scrutiny from digital rights groups concerned about privacy.

Reportedly, the decision comes as India, one of the world’s biggest mobile markets with more than 1.2 billion subscribers, seeks tighter control over cyber fraud, phone theft and the misuse of cloned or spoofed IMEI numbers.

Officials highlight that the app has already proven its value in safeguarding subscribers, citing internal data showing it helped recover over 700,000 lost or stolen phones since January, including a record 50,000 devices in October alone.

What is the Sanchar Saathi app? The Reuters report highlights that the Sanchar Saathi gives users the ability to verify IMEI numbers, flag suspicious communication, and request the blocking of stolen phones via a central, government-managed platform. Authorities say the tool has been central to terminating more than 30 million fraudulent connections and blocking 3.7 million stolen devices from being used on Indian networks.

Notably, the ministry reportedly describes the app as essential in addressing “serious endangerment” to telecom security posed by fake IMEIs, which are frequently exploited by scam networks and criminal groups to conceal device identities.

Apple likely to resist the directive? The new rules, issued on 28 November, give manufacturers 90 days to ensure the app is present on all new units sold in India. Companies are also expected to push the software to phones already in the supply chain through upcoming system updates. The requirement is poised to be particularly contentious for Apple, whose internal policies strictly prohibit pre-installation of government or third-party apps before sale, a Reuters source told the wire service.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has consistently declined such government requests globally and may seek a negotiated compromise that avoids mandatory preloading, potentially by offering users a prominent prompt to install the app voluntarily.

Apple, Google, Samsung and Xiaomi have not publicly commented on the directive. The telecoms ministry has also remained silent.

IMEI tracking at the centre of the policy An IMEI number—typically 14 to 17 digits—is vital for identifying individual devices and shutting off network access to stolen phones. Officials say strengthening oversight of IMEIs will help police trace devices more efficiently, curb the circulation of counterfeits.

(With inputs from Reuters)