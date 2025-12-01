India orders mandatory govt cybersecurity app on new phones: What it means for users and manufacturers?

India has reportedly ordered smartphone makers to pre-install its Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on all new devices and prevent users from deleting it. It is a move likely to spark pushback from Apple as the government seeks stricter control over IMEI misuse, phone theft and cyber fraud.

Govind Choudhary
Updated1 Dec 2025, 01:31 PM IST
India’s telecoms ministry has instructed smartphone manufacturers to pre-install a government-run cybersecurity application on all new devices, according to a Reuters report.
India’s telecoms ministry has instructed smartphone manufacturers to pre-install a government-run cybersecurity application on all new devices, according to a Reuters report.(REUTERS)

India’s telecoms ministry has instructed smartphone manufacturers to pre-install a government-run cybersecurity application on all new devices, according to a Reuters report. The move, which requires the Sanchar Saathi app to be embedded in handsets without the option for users to delete or disable it, is expected to trigger friction with Apple and draw scrutiny from digital rights groups concerned about privacy.

Reportedly, the decision comes as India, one of the world’s biggest mobile markets with more than 1.2 billion subscribers, seeks tighter control over cyber fraud, phone theft and the misuse of cloned or spoofed IMEI numbers.

Officials highlight that the app has already proven its value in safeguarding subscribers, citing internal data showing it helped recover over 700,000 lost or stolen phones since January, including a record 50,000 devices in October alone.

What is the Sanchar Saathi app?

The Reuters report highlights that the Sanchar Saathi gives users the ability to verify IMEI numbers, flag suspicious communication, and request the blocking of stolen phones via a central, government-managed platform. Authorities say the tool has been central to terminating more than 30 million fraudulent connections and blocking 3.7 million stolen devices from being used on Indian networks.

Also Read | Telcos slam Trai’s draft rules, call 1% turnover penalty excessive

Notably, the ministry reportedly describes the app as essential in addressing “serious endangerment” to telecom security posed by fake IMEIs, which are frequently exploited by scam networks and criminal groups to conceal device identities.

Apple likely to resist the directive?

The new rules, issued on 28 November, give manufacturers 90 days to ensure the app is present on all new units sold in India. Companies are also expected to push the software to phones already in the supply chain through upcoming system updates. The requirement is poised to be particularly contentious for Apple, whose internal policies strictly prohibit pre-installation of government or third-party apps before sale, a Reuters source told the wire service.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has consistently declined such government requests globally and may seek a negotiated compromise that avoids mandatory preloading, potentially by offering users a prominent prompt to install the app voluntarily.

Also Read | Apple dominates Singles’ Day as iPhone 17 drives smartphone sales in China

Apple, Google, Samsung and Xiaomi have not publicly commented on the directive. The telecoms ministry has also remained silent.

IMEI tracking at the centre of the policy

An IMEI number—typically 14 to 17 digits—is vital for identifying individual devices and shutting off network access to stolen phones. Officials say strengthening oversight of IMEIs will help police trace devices more efficiently, curb the circulation of counterfeits.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Key Takeaways
  • The Sanchar Saathi app is designed to enhance cybersecurity and prevent fraud.
  • Mandatory pre-installation poses potential conflicts with manufacturers' policies, particularly Apple.
  • The move reflects India's growing emphasis on telecom security and user protection in a vast mobile market.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsIndia orders mandatory govt cybersecurity app on new phones: What it means for users and manufacturers?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.