India PC market growth declines for the first time in two years: Report1 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 01:13 PM IST
Traditional PC shipments during the September quarter fell 10.9% YoY due to the weakening of demand across sectors
New Delhi: After two years of consecutive growth fuelled by remote and hybrid work, the traditional PC market in India declined by 11.7% year-on-year (YoY) in the three months ended September, according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) latest quarterly tracker published Thursday.