India PC shipments up 27% in Dec qtr; Dell replaces HP as number one brand

NEW DELHI : Soaring demand for personal computers, particularly laptops, has led to another strong quarterly growth for PC brands in India. A total of 2.9 million PCs, including laptops, desktops and workstations, were shipped in the December quarter, up 27% year-over-year, shows International Data Corporation’s (IDC) latest Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Laptop shipments alone grew 62%.

PC shipments in the December quarter were, however, lower than 3.4 million units shipped in the September quarter.

In calendar 2020, India shipped 10.2 million PCs, down by 6.4% YoY. This was caused by dwindling demand for desktop PCs as many enterprises decided to reduce spending on fixed computing devices in favour of mobile devices. Desktop shipments declined by 33.2% in CY20.

Laptops shipment stood at 7.9-million-unit during CY20, up 6%. However, excluding the mega ELCOT deal, notebooks witnessed an impressive 34.3% YoY growth this year.

According to IDC, shortage of entry-level CPUs and panels impacted laptop shipments significantly, depriving PC brands the opportunity to sell more units.

“The massive demand in the consumer segment driven by online learning led the exceptional performance of notebooks. Likewise, gaming notebook PCs were one of the fastest-growing categories, further proof of the growing importance of gaming in the country," Bharath Shenoy, market analyst, PC Devices, IDC India said in a statement.

Consumer segment grew 74.1% YoY, while enterprise segment saw a14.1% annual growth, reported IDC.

Dell has overtaken HP to become the leading PC brand in India with 27.5% market share and a growth rate of 57.1% YoY in December quarter. Dell has also become the leading brand in business segment, accounting for 32.7% of shipments. The US company reported an impressive 159.1% YoY growth in consumer segment.

Though HP is still the leader in consumer segment, growing at 47.3%, its overall market share dropped in December quarter, both sequentially and annually.

Chinese brand Lenovo slipped to third position as its share dropped to 18.4% in December quarter from 21.7% in September quarter.

Acer with 8.5% and Asus with 6.4% of market share retained their position in top five. While Acer ended the December quarter with an 11% decline in annual shipments, Asus closed it on a high note with a growth rate of 183%.

The demand for PCs is expected to remain strong in 2021.

“So far, consumer demand does not seem to be abating anytime soon, and enterprises also continue to place fresh orders. Additionally, many government education deals are under discussion which can set a strong foundation for 2021," Jaipal Singh, associate research manager, Client Devices, IDC India said in a statement.

If the current supply challenges continue for some more months, it can offset the ongoing demand to some extent, Singh added.

