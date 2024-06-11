Technology
India poised to lead the world in the age of AI, says GitHub CEO
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 11 Jun 2024, 08:02 PM IST
- Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub, believes that India's vast developer community and adoption of AI technologies will propel the country to global leadership in software development and artificial intelligence.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just accelerating India's digital transformation; it's also set to boost the economy significantly. By 2027, India is expected to surpass the US as the world's largest developer community on GitHub, the Microsoft-owned code-sharing platform.
