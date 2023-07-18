India ranks among Apple’s top 5 iPhone markets for the first time: Report

India ranks among Apple’s top 5 iPhone markets for the first time: Report2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:14 PM IST
India has become Apple's fifth largest iPhone market in Q2, surpassing Germany and France. Apple's increased focus on distribution and marketing in India has resulted in a 50% YoY growth in sales and a rise in market share to 5.1%.
According to a research released by Counterpoint Research and reported by CNBC on Tuesday, India has become Apple's fifth largest iPhone market in the second quarter. Apple's increased focus on distribution and marketing in India, seen as a critical future market by CEO Tim Cook, has resulted in India surpassing Germany and France in iPhone sales. India now ranks behind the U.K., Japan, China, and the U.S. in terms of iPhone sales.
