India ready to share DPI ecosystem with global south: DEA Secretary

India ready to share DPI ecosystem with global south: DEA Secretary1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 07:22 PM IST
India has used ecosystems around DPI, which is an interoperable, scalable, open, and inclusive system, digitally empowering, to provide society wide services by public and private players
New Delhi: India is ready to share technical capabilities and knowledge related to its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) ecosystem for financial inclusion efforts of the Global South, Ajay Seth, secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) said on Friday.
