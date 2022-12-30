India saw the highest number of cyberattacks on govt agencies in 2022: report

NEW DELHI: India, US, Indonesia, and China accounted for 45% of total cyberattacks on government agencies worldwide in the second half of 2022, according to a report by cybersecurity firm CloudSek, released Friday. The number of attacks on government agencies were up 95% year-on-year, the report claims.
NEW DELHI: India, US, Indonesia, and China accounted for 45% of total cyberattacks on government agencies worldwide in the second half of 2022, according to a report by cybersecurity firm CloudSek, released Friday. The number of attacks on government agencies were up 95% year-on-year, the report claims.
India was the most targeted country in 2022 as attacks on government agencies more than doubled. CloudSek attributed this to an increase in activities of Malaysia-based hacktivist group Dragon Force, which ran campaigns such as #OpIndia and #OpsPatuk against India in retaliation to the controversial comments by an Indian politician on Prophet Mohammed.
Another hacker group Khalifah Cyber Crew intensified attacks on India in protest against alleged “Muslim discrimination" by the government, the report said.
Hacktivism is a form of cyberattack where the hacker’s motivation is not financial gains but to promote a political agenda or protest against certain policies. Last year, attacks on China also increased due to its aggressive stance towards Taiwan and the Uyghur community.
Attacks on government agencies in China declined to 4.5% of all attacks from 13.10% last year. On the other hand, in India, US, and Indonesia, the share of all attacks grew from 6.3% to 13.7%, 7.4% to 9.6%, and 4.6% to 9.3%, respectively,
In 2022, hacktivism accounted for 9% of the cyberattacks on the government sector.
In addition to hacktivism, government agencies in India are also increasingly being targeted by phishing campaigns, according to the report.
CloudSek also found that ransomware groups were very active and accounted for 6% of the attacks on governments. LockBIT, which provides ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) was the most prominent ransomware operator. Its targets this year include government agencies in the US, Canada, and Italy. In November, a Russian national was arrested in Canada for alleged involvement in LockBIT ransomware campaigns in the US.