India seeks consensus in GPAI Summit talks

“There will be regulatory aspects that are in line with past agreements and declarations. The thinking process of GPAI will be in line with global ideas. We are negotiating a declaration document at the end of GPAI 2023, which we hope we’ll be able to arrive at through consensus. The global thinking on AI is converging, and people understand the dangers, potential and the benefits of AI, but the world also wants to put certain guardrails around the development of AI. We will be aiming at a statement that is agreed to by everyone."