India set to host AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam tomorrow: When and where to watch live

India will host the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, bringing together global leaders, tech CEOs and policymakers. Here is when and how to watch the livestream.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated15 Feb 2026, 11:01 PM IST
India will take centre stage in the global artificial intelligence conversation this week as it hosts the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.
India will take centre stage in the global artificial intelligence conversation this week as it hosts the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.(Jitender Gupta)

India will take centre stage in the global artificial intelligence conversation this week as it hosts the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.

The five-day gathering is expected to bring together heads of state, senior ministers, global technology executives, researchers and startup founders, positioning India as a key voice in shaping the next phase of AI development.

With artificial intelligence rapidly transforming industries from healthcare and agriculture to finance and education, the summit is being seen as a defining moment in India’s ambition to help frame global AI standards while advancing a development-first approach.

When and where to watch the AI Impact Summit live

All events from the summit will be broadcast live on the official IndiaAI YouTube channel.

Viewers can tune in throughout the five-day programme via:

https://youtube.com/@indiaai

The live telecast will cover keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, CEO sessions, thematic discussions and Expo walkthroughs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the summit, visit the Expo and interact with global technology leaders. His speech is expected to outline India’s roadmap for responsible and inclusive AI adoption.

The event will also feature the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Lula da Silva, alongside ministerial delegations from more than 45 countries. The UN Secretary-General and senior officials from international organisations are also set to take part.

Also Read | What is YUVAi challenge? Young innovators headline India AI Impact Summit 2026

What to expect from the five-day summit

More than 700 sessions are planned across the summit’s duration, spanning themes such as AI safety, governance, ethics, data protection, sovereign AI capabilities and the future of work.

Seven thematic working groups, co-chaired by representatives from the Global North and Global South, are expected to present deliverables including proposals for AI Commons, trusted AI tools and shared compute infrastructure.

A major focus will be on real-world applications of AI that support economic growth, sustainability and social inclusion, reflecting India’s emphasis on “People, Planet and Progress”.

Spotlight on global tech leaders

The summit boasts a high-profile lineup of technology executives, including:

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Demis Hassabis of DeepMind Technologies

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic

Brad Smith of Microsoft

Their presence is expected to make the summit a focal point for global AI policy discussions and potential corporate announcements.

Also Read | Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to miss India AI Impact Summit next week. Here's why

India’s innovation-first AI model

Unlike the regulation-heavy framework adopted by the European Union or the largely market-driven approach in the United States, India is advocating what it describes as an innovation-first and development-oriented model.

Backed by the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the country is investing in compute infrastructure, high-quality datasets, skilling initiatives and support for indigenous foundation models.

The summit will also examine emerging regulatory questions, including AI-generated content labelling, platform accountability and strategies to counter deepfakes and misinformation.

Why this summit matters

This will be the first major global AI summit hosted in the Global South, underscoring India’s effort to broaden the AI conversation beyond frontier risk and safety debates to include equitable access, inclusive growth and shared technological benefits.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • The summit marks India's emergence as a key player in global AI discussions.
  • It emphasizes an innovation-first, development-oriented AI model distinct from those of the EU and US.
  • Over 700 sessions will focus on real-world applications of AI for economic growth and social inclusion.
Artifical Intelligence
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsIndia set to host AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam tomorrow: When and where to watch live
More