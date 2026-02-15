India set to host AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam tomorrow: When and where to watch live

India will take centre stage in the global artificial intelligence conversation this week as it hosts the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.

The five-day gathering is expected to bring together heads of state, senior ministers, global technology executives, researchers and startup founders, positioning India as a key voice in shaping the next phase of AI development.

With artificial intelligence rapidly transforming industries from healthcare and agriculture to finance and education, the summit is being seen as a defining moment in India’s ambition to help frame global AI standards while advancing a development-first approach.

When and where to watch the AI Impact Summit live All events from the summit will be broadcast live on the official IndiaAI YouTube channel.

Viewers can tune in throughout the five-day programme via:

https://youtube.com/@indiaai

The live telecast will cover keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, CEO sessions, thematic discussions and Expo walkthroughs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the summit, visit the Expo and interact with global technology leaders. His speech is expected to outline India’s roadmap for responsible and inclusive AI adoption.

The event will also feature the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Lula da Silva, alongside ministerial delegations from more than 45 countries. The UN Secretary-General and senior officials from international organisations are also set to take part.

What to expect from the five-day summit More than 700 sessions are planned across the summit’s duration, spanning themes such as AI safety, governance, ethics, data protection, sovereign AI capabilities and the future of work.

Seven thematic working groups, co-chaired by representatives from the Global North and Global South, are expected to present deliverables including proposals for AI Commons, trusted AI tools and shared compute infrastructure.

A major focus will be on real-world applications of AI that support economic growth, sustainability and social inclusion, reflecting India’s emphasis on “People, Planet and Progress”.

Spotlight on global tech leaders The summit boasts a high-profile lineup of technology executives, including:

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Demis Hassabis of DeepMind Technologies

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic

Brad Smith of Microsoft

Their presence is expected to make the summit a focal point for global AI policy discussions and potential corporate announcements.

India’s innovation-first AI model Unlike the regulation-heavy framework adopted by the European Union or the largely market-driven approach in the United States, India is advocating what it describes as an innovation-first and development-oriented model.

Backed by the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the country is investing in compute infrastructure, high-quality datasets, skilling initiatives and support for indigenous foundation models.

The summit will also examine emerging regulatory questions, including AI-generated content labelling, platform accountability and strategies to counter deepfakes and misinformation.

Why this summit matters This will be the first major global AI summit hosted in the Global South, underscoring India’s effort to broaden the AI conversation beyond frontier risk and safety debates to include equitable access, inclusive growth and shared technological benefits.

(With inputs from PTI)