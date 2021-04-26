This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India smartphone sales set record, but COVID-19 surge to hit demand: Report
1 min read.09:05 PM ISTReuters
Indians bought more smartphones during the period due to pent up demand after a pandemic-ravaged 2020, sending phone shipments up 23% year-over-year to more than 38 million units, the best sales for any first quarter
BENGALURU: India's smartphone sales set a record for the January-to-March quarter this year, but a massive second wave of COVID-19 infections will hit future sales in the world's No.2 smartphone market, a research report showed on Monday.
Indians bought more smartphones during the period due to pent up demand after a pandemic-ravaged 2020, sending phone shipments up 23% year-over-year to more than 38 million units, the best sales for any first quarter, research firm Counterpoint said.
"These numbers should be taken with caution... consumer demand will take a hit due to the ongoing COVID-19 wave and subsequent lockdowns," Counterpoint analyst Prachir Singh said.
The research comes as India battles a massive surge in COVID-19 infections, which has spurred lockdowns in many regions and pressured the country's health system.
China's Xiaomi Corp continued to be the top brand favoured by Indian buyers with a 26% market share, followed by South Korea's Samsung, Counterpoint said.
Overall, Chinese brands controlled 75% of the Indian smartphone market, the research showed.
Meanwhile, Apple tripled its Indian sales in the first quarter of 2021, maintaining a leading position in the premium smartphone segment thanks to strong demand for the iPhone 11 and discounts on the iPhone SE.
Apple sold more than 1 million iPhones in India - the world's biggest smartphone market after the United States - for two straight quarters for the first time, Counterpoint added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.