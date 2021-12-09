India software market set to surpass $8.2 bn in 2021: IDC

Going forward, the demand for robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), conferencing and collaborative applications, IT service management (ITSM) and digital commerce applications will also grow, IDC said in the report released on Thursday. New data protection and data localisation policies will also lead organizations in India to relook at their compliance frameworks. This will fuel demand for data security and privacy compliance solutions, IDC added.

