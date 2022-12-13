India to assemble anonymized datasets, collected under data governance framework policy

India to assemble anonymized datasets, collected under data governance framework policy1 min read . 07:00 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Indian will soon start to assemble large forms of anonymized datasets, collected and harmonised under the Data Governance Framework policy, said Union Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Addressing the G-20 Development Working Group conference, the minister said that India has a vibrant start-up ecosystem and a robust Artificial Intelligence ecosystem. “We expect companies to increasingly use this large database to train their AI models. We aim to spur innovation and create more effective policy and pragmatic solutions."
Chandrasekhar added that digital data and data driven interventions are important for adaptive growth. “There is need to put essential safeguards against misuse of data and putting in place a framework for this purpose. We must view the Digital Economy through a combined prism of trust & protection. We must work together to build a new international framework for technology, digital internet, and indeed data that mainstream the public good and Sustainable Development."
He said that the use of datasets through innovative technology will have a far-reaching impact and will benefit development work at the grassroot level and expand digitization.
The minister further said that for long-term development, developed and developing nations need to work together. “It is critical that we find the right balance between Data sovereignty and protection on one hand, and the notion of a Data Commons that could benefit the global community."
The G-20 Summit was held in Mumbai. The conference was organised on the theme of Data for Development. This was the first official side meeting of the G-20 Development Working Group after India assumed the presidency of the G-20.