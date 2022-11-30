India to have 31 million 5G subscribers by year-end: Ericsson

“Issues with software updates required to enable 5G on phones have haltered adoption of 5G, and lack of clarity on pricing combined with this has also affected 5G usage adoption in India," Pathak said. He added that by the end of the year, the number of 5G devices that have been sold to users in the country is expected to be around 80-85 million units — nearly 2.7x the number of users who would be using 5G on their phones by this time frame.