India to issue framework on $730 mn quantum mission in Aug

Detailing what the vision document could entail, Achanta said, “Our NQM is presently offering a total grant of $91 million for the next eight years. The Mission will have a hub that will specify the problem areas that it will work on, and this hub will decide what funding should be allocated where. The spokes under these hubs will be responsible for delivering technological outcomes. The spokes under this are free to collaborate with companies, and come under the Department of Science and Technology (DST). This model is similar to what the UK has adopted so far."