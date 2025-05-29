India to roll out its first indigenous semiconductor chip in 2025, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

In a significant development for India’s technology manufacturing ambitions, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced on Thursday that the country’s first homegrown semiconductor chip, ranging between 28 to 90 nanometres, will be launched this year,reported NDTV.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Annual Business Summit, the minister said the government had adopted a focused approach by targeting a specific market segment that constitutes 60 per cent of global semiconductor demand, stated the publication.

"Today, six fabrication units are under construction. The rollout of the first Made in India chip is expected this year. We initiated this journey in 2022, and the progress has been steady," Vaishnaw stated.

As per the report, chips within the 28-90 nm range are commonly used in automotive systems, telecommunications, power equipment, and railway applications. In semiconductor terms, smaller nanometre values indicate more densely packed transistors, enhancing performance and efficiency.

Underscoring the need for a balanced growth strategy, the minister highlighted the equal importance of manufacturing and services. "While there is a strong push towards services, we must not ignore manufacturing. India’s future growth relies on both. It is time to focus on creating our own intellectual property, products, designs, and standards," he said.

Reportedly, the minister also shed light on the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI), likening its potential to the revolutionary role the internet played in recent decades. "AI is reshaping industries and societies alike. We must prepare ourselves for this change, regardless of our sector or profession," he added.

Vaishnaw stressed the necessity of developing AI systems that are sensitive to India's linguistic, cultural, and social fabric. He noted that one such initiative is already underway with the creation of an India-centric AI model named Sarvam, added the report.

In addition to his IT portfolio, Vaishnaw, who also oversees the Ministry of Railways, spoke of notable achievements in the railway sector. "India has now become the world’s second-largest freight railway network, transporting 1,612 million tonnes of cargo—surpassing the United States and Russia," he revealed.

Passenger capacity has also seen significant growth, he said, adding that the sector is experiencing a phase where long-held goals are being realised.