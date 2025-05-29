Subscribe

India to roll out its first indigenous semiconductor chip in 2025, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced India's first homegrown semiconductor chip, expected to launch this year. Targeting a market segment comprising 60% of global demand, six fabrication units are under construction to enhance India's technology manufacturing capabilities.

Livemint
Updated29 May 2025, 10:58 PM IST
Advertisement
Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced on Thursday that the country’s first homegrown semiconductor chip, ranging between 28 to 90 nanometres, will be launched this year.
Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced on Thursday that the country’s first homegrown semiconductor chip, ranging between 28 to 90 nanometres, will be launched this year.

In a significant development for India’s technology manufacturing ambitions, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced on Thursday that the country’s first homegrown semiconductor chip, ranging between 28 to 90 nanometres, will be launched this year,reported NDTV.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Annual Business Summit, the minister said the government had adopted a focused approach by targeting a specific market segment that constitutes 60 per cent of global semiconductor demand, stated the publication.

You may be interested in

47% OFF

TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

    ₹18990

    ₹35990

    Get This

    40% OFF

    Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

      ₹39990

      ₹19995

      Get This

      46% OFF

      Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

        ₹5104

        ₹9499

        Get This

        70% OFF

        KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

          ₹4299

          ₹14500

          Get This

          47% OFF

          Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

            ₹7999

            ₹14999

            Get This

            42% OFF

            Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

              ₹43990

              ₹75850

              Get This

              61% OFF

              wipro Polycarbonate Alpha 10W Round Downlight Junction Box | Neutral White(4000K) | Glare-Free Design | Recessed Down Light For False Ceiling | Cutout - 3 Inch | Pack Of 20

                ₹3005

                ₹7800

                Get This

                68% OFF

                Wonderchef Ultima C-Line 60cm 1400 m3/hr Auto Clean Curved Glass Chimney | Baffle Filter | 1400M3/Hr powerful suction | Touch + 3 speed Motion Sensor control | Low Noise | 7 Year Warranty | Black

                  ₹7790

                  ₹24000

                  Get This

                  50% OFF

                  Polycab Silencio Mini DLX 1200mm 5-Star Advanced BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home|High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Setting, Sleep Mode, Reverse Rotation | 3+1 Years Warranty【Satin White】

                    ₹3249

                    ₹6499

                    Get This

                    48% OFF

                    Kuber Industries (Set of 2) Portable & Foldable Chair for Travelling - Small Camping Cloth Kurchi for Outdoor Beach & Home Aram - Khaki

                      ₹2506

                      ₹417.67

                      Get This

                      "Today, six fabrication units are under construction. The rollout of the first Made in India chip is expected this year. We initiated this journey in 2022, and the progress has been steady," Vaishnaw stated.

                      As per the report, chips within the 28-90 nm range are commonly used in automotive systems, telecommunications, power equipment, and railway applications. In semiconductor terms, smaller nanometre values indicate more densely packed transistors, enhancing performance and efficiency.

                      Underscoring the need for a balanced growth strategy, the minister highlighted the equal importance of manufacturing and services. "While there is a strong push towards services, we must not ignore manufacturing. India’s future growth relies on both. It is time to focus on creating our own intellectual property, products, designs, and standards," he said.

                      Advertisement

                      Reportedly, the minister also shed light on the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI), likening its potential to the revolutionary role the internet played in recent decades. "AI is reshaping industries and societies alike. We must prepare ourselves for this change, regardless of our sector or profession," he added.

                      Also Read | India races to build homegrown AI: Six major models expected by year-end

                      Vaishnaw stressed the necessity of developing AI systems that are sensitive to India's linguistic, cultural, and social fabric. He noted that one such initiative is already underway with the creation of an India-centric AI model named Sarvam, added the report.

                      In addition to his IT portfolio, Vaishnaw, who also oversees the Ministry of Railways, spoke of notable achievements in the railway sector. "India has now become the world’s second-largest freight railway network, transporting 1,612 million tonnes of cargo—surpassing the United States and Russia," he revealed.

                      Advertisement

                      Passenger capacity has also seen significant growth, he said, adding that the sector is experiencing a phase where long-held goals are being realised.

                      The minister further highlighted the successful integration of startups into the railway ecosystem. "Our experiment of welcoming innovation through startups has yielded strong results. A new policy is being formulated to test new ideas at scale and expand them based on performance," he concluded.

                       
                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
                      Business NewsTechnologyNewsIndia to roll out its first indigenous semiconductor chip in 2025, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
                      Read Next Story