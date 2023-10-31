India to turn hub for chip fab, design in five years: Vaishnaw
‘At least two large fabs with world-class tech on cards; global chip mkt to double in 6 yrs’
New Delhi: India is set to emerge as a design and manufacturing hub for semiconductors in the next five years, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union minister for electronics and information technology, in a conversation with Hindustan Times editor-in-chief R. Sukumar during a virtual session that kick-started the 21st edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Tuesday.