India tops the list for victims of AI-powered voice scams with 83% losing money, report reveals2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:36 PM IST
A McAfee report suggests that a majority (69%) of Indians are unable to distinguish between a genuine human voice and an AI-generated voice.
The increasing use and acceptance of artificial intelligence (AI) tools have made it simpler to manipulate images, videos, and voices of acquaintances and relatives. Recently, news surfaced that cyber attackers are exploiting AI-based voice technology to deceive individuals. A recent study indicates that India is the country with the highest number of victims, with 83% of Indians losing their money in such fraudulent activities.
