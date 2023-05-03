According to McAfee, a majority (66%) of Indian survey participants admitted that they would respond to a voicemail or voice note that appears to be from a friend or family member in urgent need of money, especially if it supposedly originated from their parent (46%), partner/spouse (34%), or child (12%). The report further disclosed that messages that claim the sender was robbed (70%), involved in a car accident (69%), lost their phone or wallet (65%), or required assistance while travelling overseas (62%) were most likely to provoke a response.