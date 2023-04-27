India, UK to create India-UK ‘net zero’ innovation virtual centre1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 04:56 PM IST
- The Net Zero Innovation Virtual Centre will facilitate collaboration between stakeholders from both nations to work on focus areas such as decarbonization of manufacturing processes and transportation systems and green hydrogen as a renewable energy source.
New Delhi: India and the UK are set to jointly establish the India-UK 'Net Zero' Innovation Virtual Centre, according to minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×