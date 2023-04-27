New Delhi: India and the UK are set to jointly establish the India-UK 'Net Zero' Innovation Virtual Centre, according to minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh.

The announcement was made during the India-UK Science & Innovation Council meeting, chaired by Singh and attended by UK Science Minister George Freeman.

Singh highlighted India's progress towards becoming an economic powerhouse under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the country's technological and innovative capabilities garnering global recognition, particularly following its covid vaccine success. The two leaders called for increased science and technology collaboration between the countries.

The minister emphasized the close cooperation between India and the UK, as evidenced by the ambitious 'Roadmap 2030,' which outlines collaboration across various sectors, including health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defense. Singh informed Freeman that the UK has become India's second-largest international research and innovation partner under Modi's leadership.

Both ministers supported the proposal for the India-UK "Net Zero" Innovation Virtual Centre, which will facilitate collaboration between stakeholders from both nations to work on focus areas such as decarbonization of manufacturing processes and transportation systems and green hydrogen as a renewable energy source.

Singh also discussed India's net zero journey, emphasizing the importance of energy efficiency and renewable energy. He mentioned India's leadership in initiatives like the India Solar Alliance and Clean Energy Mission. Singh underlined the crucial role of scientific and technological innovations in shaping India's future as it celebrates 75 years of independence.

During the meeting, both leaders called for new joint R&D projects in areas such as farmed animal disease, health, and solid Earth hazards.