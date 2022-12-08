India users’ data most common in cyber crime markets: NordVPN

To be sure, the report covers databases that are actively updating user data, and not data dumps of old data. The latter, though more common, attracts lesser interest and price among cyber criminals since old data may often be ineffective or irrelevant for future breaches. For instance, on December 2, a report by homegrown cyber security firm Cloudsek disclosed personal and health data of 1.5 lakh users from a Tamil Nadu hospital being sold. The data, which was from a database up to 15 years old, was being sold for around ₹8,000 on a popular data marketplace.

