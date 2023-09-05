India volunteers to manage global digital public infra repository2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 03:26 PM IST
New Delhi: India has volunteered to manage the global repository of all digital public infrastructure (DPI) through an open-source platform, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar said. There is funding interest from multilateral organizations, governments, and non-governmental organizations to support the expansion and adoption of DPIs, he added.