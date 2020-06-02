NEW DELHI: India shipped 4.2 million wearable devices, including wristbands, watches and earwears, in the March quarter, up 80.6% year-on-year (YoY), International Data Corporation’s (IDC) said in its latest report today.

With 3 million unit shipments in January-March alone, earwear was the fastest growing segment with a 289.2% YoY growth. Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) accounted for 23.1% to the overall earwear category. TWS alone grew at 300.7% YoY. TWS includes wireless earplugs with two separate units that work together and use Bluetooth to connect to smartphones.

Homegrown audio company boAt Lifestyle was the market leader in the earwear category with 23.9% share. Samsung with a combined market share of Samsung and its sub brands Infinity, and JBL accounted for 23.6% market share.

In the TWS category, Samsung replaced Apple as market leader, grabbing 29.8% of the market, while Apple dropped to number two with 15.7% market share.

Though the wearable segment grew on a year-on-year basis, covid-19 led lockdown in late March in India and supply shortage from China dampened quarterly sales.

The first quarter marked the first sequential decline after 8 consecutive quarters of growth. Shipments fell by 17.9% in the quarter. Wristbands were largely affected with a 33.5% quarter over quarter (QoQ) decline. Wristband shipments also declined annually with a drop of 28% YoY.

“The earwear category is witnessing a major shift from wired to wireless devices. The lockdown which led to growing need of working from home and also, increased the entertainment consumption, has further accelerated the shift to wireless devices," Anisha Dumbre, Market Analyst, Client Devices, IDC India said in a statement.

Xiaomi continues to dominate the wristbands segment with 41.9% market share. However, their yearly shipment fell by 39.3%. Homegrown company GOQii has moved up to become the second leading wristband vendor with 13.6%market share.

With shipments of 2,09,000 units, watches segment which includes watches, smartwatches and hybrids grew YoY at 43.3% in Q1 20.

Huami’s Amazfit was the market leader in the watch segment with a 22.4% share. Fossil and Apple with 17.9% and 17.7% market share respectively, are the two other leading vendors in the watch segment. Apple is still the leading vendor in smartwatch category in India.

Jaipal Singh, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India said, “The usage of watches and fitness bands in India has drastically come down. This impact is expected to prevail for a few more quarters, however, we expect some resurgence in demand in the second half of the year and outlook remains positive for the year."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated