India wearables market grows 56.4% in September quarter: IDC

Indian brands continue to dominate the wearable market in India with Imagine Marketing, which sells products under the brand BoAt, at the top with a 32.1% market share at 19.5% YoY growth. Nexxbase, which sells under the brand Noise, was the second-leading wearable brand with a 13.8% market share. Another Indian brand Fire-Boltt moved to the third spot with an 8.9% market share and a triple-digit growth rate of 395%.