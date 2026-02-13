India–AI Impact Summit 2026: Macron, Lula, Al Nahyan, among 20 global leaders to attend the mega event – full list

India is hosting the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from 16–20 February 2026.

The Summit is anchored in three Sutras: People, Planet and Progress, which define India’s approach to cooperation on AI. The Summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for AI, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the summit's overarching theme is "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya Welfare for All, Happiness of All," reflecting India's vision of leveraging artificial intelligence for inclusive and sustainable development.

"The upcoming India-AI Impact Summit is the first-ever global AI Summit to be hosted in the Global South. The theme of this summit is 'Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya - Welfare for All, Happiness of All' and is based on 3 sutras or guiding principles-people, planet and progress," he said on Thursday

Highlighting the extensive global outreach ahead of the event, Jaiswal noted that Indian Missions and Posts worldwide organised more than 80 events as part of the build-up to the summit.

"As India gears up to host the landmark summit, let's take a look at how our Missions and Posts conducted 80 events across the world as a build-up to the main event," he said.

At Bharat Mandapam The India-AI Impact Summit will be held from 16 February to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South.

Designed as a five-day programme covering policy, research, industry, and public engagement, the Summit is expected to bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to deliberate on AI's role in governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

The India AI Impact Expo, spanning over 70,000 square metres, is expected to feature more than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries across 10 thematic pavilions, showcasing AI's transition from research and pilots to large-scale deployment.

The Summit builds on India's development-focused approach to AI, aligns with the India AI Mission and Digital India Initiative, and emphasises translating global AI discussions into practical, people-centric outcomes.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders from the following countries are scheduled to attend the AI Impact Summit:

1. Bhutan – Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister

2. Bolivia – Edmand Lara Montano, Vice President

3. Brazil – Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President

4. Croatia – Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister

5. Estonia – Alar Karis, President

6. Finland – Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister

7. France – Emmanuel Macron, President

8. Greece – Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister

9. Guyana - Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President

10. Kazakhstan - Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister

11. Liechtenstein – Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein

12. Mauritius – Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam GCSK, FRCP, Prime Minister

13. Serbia –. Aleksandar Vučić, President

14. Slovakia – Peter Pellegrini, President

15. Spain – Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, President

16. Sri Lanka – Anura Kumara Disanayaka, President

17. Seychelles - Sebastien Pillay, Vice President

18. Switzerland – Guy Parmelin, President

19. The Netherlands – Dick Schoof, Prime Minister

20. UAE – Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

In addition, Ministerial delegations from over 45 countries would be participating in the Summit. The UN Secretary General and senior officials from several International organisations will also join the deliberations.

