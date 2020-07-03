Indian alternative to TikTok app registers over 1 crore downloads on Play Store

After the ban of popular Chinese apps in India, homegrown brands are leaping into action and filling the massive void left behind by a few of the most downloaded apps on the market. One such app, Chingari, has been pitched as an alternative to TikTok. In just 22 days of its existence on Play Store, the app has managed to garner over 1 crore downloads on the Android app store. The app has been reviewed by over 93K users on Play Store and current rating stands at 4.1.

The Bengaluru-based company claims its app downloads have already crossed the one-crore mark from 5 lakh last month.

The Bengaluru-based company claims its app downloads have already crossed the one-crore mark from 5 lakh last month.

"We have been witnessing massive growth three weeks prior, which has accelerated further after the government's ban (of 59 Chinese apps). We already have over 1.1 crore downloads and 70 lakh users everyday on our platform," Chingari's co-founder and Chief of Product Sumit Ghosh told PTI.

Ghosh said Chingari is now scaling up its operations and plans to put in place a 100-member team for content moderation in the next six months.

"We have a nimble team right now, about 20 people. But given the growth that we are registering, we will be investing aggressively and scaling up operations," he added.

Recently, a French security researcher by the name Robert Baptiste claimed that the company behind the app Chingari, Globussoft was compromised. According to the researcher, the site had a malware. To this Ghosh responded that the flaw will be fixed soon.