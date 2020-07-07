Indian alternative to TikTok, Trell registers over 1.2 crore downloads

A short video application, Trell has risen to prominence in the absence of competition from Chinese competitor TikTok . The app, on Monday, claimed that it had registered over 1.2 crore downloads. This revelation came just few days after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese applications , which also included a few of the most downloaded apps on the market.

Co-founder of the company that owns Trell, Pulkit Agarwal said that the app registered 5 times growth in daily active users and is touching 2 crore monthly active users in the last two days. "The lifestyle community-commerce platform is breaking all the records by witnessing 12 million downloads in just 5 days, just after the bold decision made by Indian Govt to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat," the company said in a statement.

With the help of almost 2.2 lakh content creators on the application, the app claimed to have received a total of 5 lakh post uploads in just a single day.

On the application’s Play Store listing, it is claimed that the app is home to a community of over 40 lakh creators and “Trellers". Currently, the app shows over 10 million downloads on Play Store. The latest update to the app was rolled out on 4 July.

The Indian government had passed an order last month, banning few of the most prominent Chinese applications that were being used in India. The authorities claimed that these apps were used to steal data from the users. Apart from TikTok, India banned Alibaba's UC Browser, CamScanner and popular chatting application WeChat.

With Inputs from PTI

