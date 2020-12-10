Indian app Chingari announces partnership with international record label

Indian short video-sharing app Chingari announces its global partnership with Thrace Music, an international record label company that boasts of a playlist by artists like Brianna, Kate Linn, Monoir, Ehna, Qupra, Starla, Dharia, Iarina, Esotique, and others. With this pact, Chingari will provide a bigger catalogue of international music for its content creators and will have a new library of songs to choose from for their creator base. The company claims that this association will foster better engagement on the app and garner more talent from all parts of India.

This partnership between Chingari and Thrace Music is part of the marketing strategy developed by Adventure Global India, Thrace Music’s exclusive licensing and distribution partner in India.

Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari App, said, “Chingari has always been a step ahead in empowering our content creators. In the last few months, we have associated with a number of platforms to ensure that our content creators have countless options to make their videos more amazing. Our pact with Thrace Music is another step to engage our audience. We are very confident that the tracks by Thrace Music will enjoy immense popularity on the platform as they have a universal appeal and there are songs for every mood."

Mr Deepak Salvi, Co-founder and COO of Chingari App, said, music is meant for everyone, no matter who you are, or where you come from, everyone listens to music in some way. With such a vast pool of creators on Chingari we constantly work on source to provide new opportunities to create interesting and engaging videos. And that's how Chingari has always been on top of its game. This association with Thrace Music having its music on the app is giving a global platform to our creators.

Mr Chris aka Monoir, Founder, said, “We are very excited to partner with India’s most loved short video app Chingari. Our music has been immensely popular in India and we have received so much love from music lovers here. The association with Chingari is like music finding its way to a larger audience, which will help both the platforms reach newer heights and engage more people.

Earlier, the Chingari App collaborated with hoichoi, an OTT platform for Bangla content. Prior to it, Chingari joined hands with Dance With Madhuri. Chingari also teamed up with content house NH Studioz to distribute Indian cinema. The platform screened blockbuster films through this association.

Chingari claims that it has surpassed the average engagement time of platforms like SnapChat and Facebook. With this, the Chingari user base of over 40 million. The company also claims that more than 95 million videos are viewed on the platform every day.

