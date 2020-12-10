Indian app Chingari announces partnership with international record label

Mr Deepak Salvi, Co-founder and COO of Chingari App, said, music is meant for everyone, no matter who you are, or where you come from, everyone listens to music in some way. With such a vast pool of creators on Chingari we constantly work on source to provide new opportunities to create interesting and engaging videos. And that's how Chingari has always been on top of its game. This association with Thrace Music having its music on the app is giving a global platform to our creators.