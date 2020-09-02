Indian apps rankings surge on Google Play Store after PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

In last Sunday’s Mann Ki Baat , PM Modi praised various Indian applications for filling the void that was left behind by the banned Chinese apps. PM Modi was appreciative of various apps developed under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge'. After the Mann Ki Baat programme, some Indian applications have made it to various top charts of various categories on Google Play Str.

In the Apps section, apps like Snack Video, PickU, Josh, Sharechat and Moj have featured in the top 10. Other popular apps in the list include Google Meet, Snapchat and Zoom Cloud Meetings.

In the social category of apps Josh, ShareChat, MoJ, Roposo, Chingari are featured in the top charts. Short video editing and posting is one of the most popular features in the list of Indian apps.

During the monthly Mann Ki Baat programme PM Modi stated, "Everyone believes in the ability of Indians to innovative and present solutions and when there is a feeling of dedication and compassion then this power becomes limitless. At the beginning of this month, the country's youth were given an app innovation challenge."

"Our youth wholeheartedly participated in the Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. Around 7,000 entries were received which included almost two-third apps made by youth from tier 2 and 3 cities," he added.

The Prime Minister also urged Indians to learn and connect with these application. He claimed that for an Atmanirbhar Bharat and nation's future, this is a good indication.

Prime Minister cited examples of various apps saying, "One of these apps is the Kutuki Kids Learning App. This is an interactive app for small children in which kids can learn a lot about Math and Science through stories and songs. It also contains activities and games."

"Similarly, there is an app for microblogging platforms. It is called Koo, through which we can communicate and interact through text, audio and videos in our mother tongue. Similarly, Chingari app is gaining popularity amongst the youth," he added.

One app is Ask Sarkar. There is an app in which you can interact via a checkboard and get accurate information about any government scheme. This app can help you in text, audio and video form also, the Prime Minister stated.

"There is one more app-Step Set Go which is a fitness app. It keeps all records of how much you walked, how many calories you burned. It also motivates you to stay fit. Many other apps have also won this challenge including many businesses, games apps," he said.

"You also come forward, innovate and implement something. Your efforts in today's small start-ups will transform into global conglomerates tomorrow and make a mark for India," he added.

In July, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had banned 47 apps, which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 apps banned earlier in June.

The 59 apps had been banned by the Centre in June in view of the information available that they were engaged in activities which were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence" of the country.

Almost all the apps banned had some preferential Chinese interest and the majority had parent Chinese companies.

