Indian apps reach 97% of TikTok user levels

Currently, daily active users spend close to 30 minutes on an average on the short-video apps. “In less than one year post TikTok ban, Indian platforms have shown a strong V- shaped recovery, bouncing back to almost 100% of the pre-ban daily user base. This shows how platforms were able to design the product, execute their plans and market it aggressively in a very short period of time. This is a strong indicator of how the Indian digital ecosystem has matured in the last few years," said Ujjwal Chaudhry, associate partner, Redseer Consulting.