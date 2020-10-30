In the quest for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the Indian Army on Thursday launched a messaging app, named "Secure Application for the Internet (SAI)" that will support an end-to-end secure voice, text and video calling services for Android platform over internet, the Ministry of Defence said.

"The model (of SAI) is similar to commercially available messaging applications like WhatsApp, Telegram, SAMVAD and GIMS and utilises end-to-end encryption messaging protocol," read a statement from the Indian Army.

"The model (of SAI) is similar to commercially available messaging applications like WhatsApp, Telegram, SAMVAD and GIMS and utilises end-to-end encryption messaging protocol," read a statement from the Indian Army.

SAI, which stands for Secure Application for Internet, will be utilised pan Army to facilitate secure messaging within the service. "The application supports end-to-end secure voice, text and video calling services for Android platform over internet," the statement noted.

Security features include local in-house servers

SAI scores over on security features with local in-house servers and coding, which can be tweaked as per requirements, it said.

Also, the process for filing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) hosting the infrastructure on NIC and working on iOS platform is currently in progress.

The application has been vetted by CERT-in empanelled auditor and the Army Cyber Group, it noted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the functionalities of the app and complimented Col Sai Shankar for his skill and ingenuity for developing the application.