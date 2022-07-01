Indian companies in ransomware group’s radar, claims report

Stormous, according to CloudSek, has also claimed to have hacked the source code of First Floppy’s website, and gained access to sensitive information. In previous cases, sporadic sources claimed that Stormous succeeded in stealing information such as bank statements and identification details from IDFC First, while similar internal data was also stolen from Godrej Group. For the latter, CloudSek said the ransomware group demanded a payout of $700,000 (about ₹5.5 crore).