Indian companies rank cloud services above AI, automation to best use data

Indian companies rank cloud services above AI, automation to best use data2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 06:53 PM IST
- According to Infosys’ Digital Radar 2023 report, 23% of 2,700 survey respondents prioritised cloud services as the way to make the most of their digital transformation programs, and achieve returns on investment
NEW DELHI : Companies in India prioritise adoption of cloud services as the number one way to utilise data, create digitally innovative solutions using the data, and meeting their net-zero sustainability objectives. According to domestic information technology (IT) services firm Infosys’ Digital Radar 2023 report published Tuesday, 23% of 2,700 survey respondents prioritised cloud services as the way to make the most of their digital transformation programs, and achieve returns on investment (RoI).
