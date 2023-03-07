Indian companies rank cloud services above AI, automation to best use data

The move comes as demand for cloud services, including both private and public cloud platforms, saw exponential growth as businesses rapidly sought to digitise through the past three years of the covid-19 pandemic. A report by market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) India said in December last year that public cloud services in the country, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) providers, cumulatively accounted for $2.8 billion in the first half of 2022. The segment is tipped to grow at 23.1% annually through 2026 to $13 billion, in the next three years.