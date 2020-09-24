Indian eSports is very much alive, despite PUBG Mobile ban

Though immensely popular worldwide, Fortnite on mobile never achieved the same heights as PUBG Mobile in India partly due to its limited availability. The game was only available through Epic Games’ webstore for Android users. It was finally released on Google Play Store this year, only to be removed along with the iOS version from the Apple App Store over the direct payment dispute. Epic Games has also taken Apple and Google to court alleging that their monopoly over the app marketplace and the exorbitant fees they charge is throttling competition and innovation.