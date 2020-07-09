Indian filmmakers turn to gaming platforms to add visual effects at lower costs

NEW DELHI: Film studios in India are turning to virtual filmmaking solutions from game development platforms like Unreal Engine and Unity Technologies to reduce the time and cost involved in making VFX (visual effects) intensive movies. The move is also proving to be very resourceful in the current times where covid-19 has made travelling to fancy outdoor shoot locations difficult.

These game engines allow filmmakers to rebuild backgrounds of their choice by displaying 3D environments on giant LED screens surrounding the sets, which means they don’t have to add green screens and then fill them afterwards in post production.

Unreal Engine’s library of 3D assets includes megascans of various 3D environments based on real world locations. Though widely used in games, these assets have also been used in some Hollywood movies like Black Panther and Lion King.

Eros International, an entertainment company known for films like Bajirao Mastani and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is collaborating with Epic Games to use Unreal Engine across the production slate starting from pre-visualization to virtual production.

These platforms provide creators the ability to make changes to virtual aspects of production in real time, thereby allowing the production crew to see in real time what a shot will look like after VFX is added to the scene. This helps the film makers in reworking lighting and other elements in real time.

“In traditional filmmaking the production is very linear. They go on shooting and things like visual effects and all is taken care of during post production. This leads to a lot of mistakes and increases the work during post production. Real time production allows filmmakers to pre visualise the visuals effects and the end image with a lot more detail," said Quentin Staes-Pole, GM SEA/India at Epic Games.

It changes the way the crew works together, making it more cooperative and the vision for the shot is clear before it even starts, adds Staes-Pole.

Real time 3D rendering can also help the film industry in reducing the time required for making movies.

“Traditional rendering engines used in VFX take long time to render a frame. In real time rendering a single frame takes a lot lesser time to render. Making small changes also becomes a lot easier," points out Sharatchandra Aithal, field engineer, Unity Technologies.

By adopting these advanced game engines, filmmakers can also save on cost.

Aithal feels, initially it will involve some investments, especially on equipment and skilled people who can run them. However, eventually the budget will come down, he added.

“We are working on some big scale projects which require a lot of VFX. On sets, time equals money. It brings down a lot of cost across the board," said Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer of Eros Group.

However, availability of skilled manpower to handle production in these game engines can be a problem area.

As part of their collaboration, Epic Games will assist Eros in developing a talent pool. Some of the film institutes in India have also started training young filmmakers on how to take advantage of these game engines and master the art of virtual filmmaking.

“We want to make sure that in addition to live action our students also know virtual filmmaking. So we have incorporated virtual filmmaking in our curriculum. When a cinematographer learns real lighting they also learn virtual lighting and when they learn camera movement they learn virtual camera movement," said Chaitanya Chinchlikar, VP, Business Development, Whistling Woods International.

Due to budget and time constraints, the level of VFX in India films has been largely limited. By solving the cost and time problem, game development engines can help Indian filmmakers change that.

