Indian firms lost an average 176 million to data breaches last fiscal

Another factor rising over time is the after-effects of breaches on these organisations, which linger for long , as nearly 50% of breach costs are incurred more than a year after the breach. For example, the study found that post breach response costs for Indian businesses increased from ₹67.20 million in 2021 to ₹71 million in 2022, an increase of 5.65%. Other cost of data breaches come from lost business, detection and escalation.