Indian firms to spend half of cloud budget on hybrid in next 3 years: IBM survey

BENGALURU: Hybrid cloud is set to take centre stage in India as organisations plan to increase the share of spend on hybrid to 49% by 2023 from 42% as of now, according to an IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) survey.

Of the 17% of IT budget allocated to cloud, a major chunk of it is being earmarked to hybrid cloud platforms even as public cloud spend is set to reduce from 50% share today to 43% by 2023, said the survey titled - The hybrid cloud platform advantage: A guiding star to enterprise transformation in India.

Most industries will exhibit growth in the number of clouds they deploy, which can go up to 10 clouds particularly in insurance, telecommunications and retail as these industries will continue to expand multiple cloud deployments in the next three years, the report said.

The study added that the value derived from a full hybrid, multi-cloud platform technology and operating model at scale is 2.5 times the value derived from a single platform, single cloud vendor approach. In fact, the platform approach is cited as accelerating value with scale.

“The adoption of cloud has been a central feature in developing new, digitally-driven business models," said Viswanath Ramaswamy, vice president, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software and Services, IBM India & South Asia. "The findings show that hybrid multi-cloud is the fundamental enabler of an organisation’s operating model, helping them to embark on a journey to become a cognitive enterprise of the future. Further, hybrid cloud enables improved business performance and greater RoI."

Ramaswamy said leading businesses in India such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are achieving “business transformation" by leveraging hybrid multi-cloud platform technology and embedding artificial intelligence (AI). “We are betting big on hybrid cloud which is secure, interoperable, open, and free from vendor lock-in."

