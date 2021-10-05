Indian gaming market pegged at $3.9 bn by 2025: Report

The gaming sector is also attracting huge investments. About $1 billion has been invested in the gaming sector in the last six months alone, according to the report. On Monday, for instance, the country’s largest multiplex operator PVR Limited announced a partnership with gaming firm Nodwin Gaming to stream e-sports events in its theatres. "Think of this as the IPL of e-sports in the country. And think of theatres as the venues, akin to stadiums, for the games to be played," Kamal Gianchandani, Chief of Strategy at PVR said in a press statement.