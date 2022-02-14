Indian gaming sector gets a gentle push from the Budget

The Indian gaming industry employs around 38,000 people, and this is expected to jump to 120,000 by 2025, according to a report by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and consulting firm RedSeer. The number of gaming companies increased from 25-50 in 2015 to 275 in 2019 to above 400 in 2021, the report said. In the backdrop of movement restrictions induced by covid-19, the sector drew twice as much private investments in 2020 and 2021, as it did in the preceding five years. Another report by venture capital firm Sequoia and consultancy BCG points out that investors have been attracted to gaming platforms (such as MPL and WinZo) because they are diversified across titles and genres.