Indian government open sources code for Aarogya Setu Android app

Open sourcing an app’s code means the government will publish it on a public code repository, like Github, for anyone and everyone to see. The government said that all subsequent updates will also be made open source through this repository and the iOS and KaiOS (on JioPhone) versions of the app will also be made open source soon. At the moment, 95% of the app’s users are on Android, said Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).