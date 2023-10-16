Indian government seeks WhatsApp's help to combat ‘Deepfakes’ ahead of 2024 elections, Meta expresses privacy concerns
WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is a widely used messaging app in India. However, during election times, it can sometimes be used to spread fake videos and unwanted messages. In preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian government is thinking about using a law that would require WhatsApp to reveal who sent the first message in order to combat the spread of fake videos on the platform.