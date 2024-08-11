Indian govt issues high severity warning to Google Chrome users. Here's what you should do next
CERT-In issues high-severity warning for Google Chrome users on Windows, mac, and Linux due to multiple vulnerabilities allowing remote code execution. Users are urged to update their browsers.
Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the cyber security watchdog under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has issued a high severity alert for Google Chrome users, affecting users on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems.
